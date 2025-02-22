'The White Lotus' sparks tourism boom in Koh Samui

Fame by frame: A woman takes a selfie in front of a mural from the early Rattanakosin era at Suwanaram Temple in Bangkok Noi district yesterday. This now globally famous mural appears in the opening title sequence of the American TV series ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The third season of the HBO series The White Lotus has sparked an 88% increase in internet searches for Koh Samui and led to a 44% rise in hotel reservations on the nation's second-largest island.

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) believes Koh Samui may not experience a low season this year thanks to the series -- a social satire that focuses on the lives of employees and guests at an exclusive Thai resort over the space of a week.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, vice president of the TCT, said yesterday that Season 3 of The White Lotus has significantly boosted interest in travel to Thailand, particularly to Koh Samui.

Searches for Koh Samui have surged by 88% since the promotion of the third season of the series began.

According to Opodo, an online travel agency established by European airlines, British travellers showed the most interest in Thailand, with a 53% year-on-year increase in searches.

During the opening week of the show's new season from Feb 17–23, netizens from the United Kingdom ranked third globally among people searching for destinations in Thailand, with the country accounting for 9% of their travel searches.

Koh Samui led with an 88% increase, while searches for Phuket and Bangkok rose by 66% and 61%, respectively, among UK users.

Accommodation bookings and trip reservations also spiked for this online demographic, with those made for Koh Samui up 44% and Bangkok up 17%.

Mr Ratchaporn said the TV show has created a buzz in the tourism sector.

According to Agoda, hotel searches for Koh Samui climbed 12% even before it began airing.

Meanwhile, searches for accommodation on the island among users from the United States have increased by 65% since January.

The top five countries searching for Koh Samui on Agoda now are Israel, Germany, France, the UK and the US.

Mr Ratchaporn said the Lisa effect -- a reference to the Thai K-pop superstar Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal, who also appears in the show -- is not just attracting British, European and American tourists but also Asean-based fans following in her footsteps.

This trend provides an opportunity for hotels and tourism businesses to consolidate data for their marketing strategies, he noted.

Mr Ratchaporn said he expects the series will help boost tourism on the island throughout the year, potentially to the extent there will be no low season.

He said the production of The White Lotus Season 3 was supported by the Department of Tourism, which helps facilitate international film productions with a budget exceeding 50 million baht in Thailand.

Other productions filmed last year in the kingdom include Jurassic World 4 and the TV series Alien. The combined value of all three exceeded 7 billion baht, Mr Ratchaporn said.

This serves as a form of soft power showcasing Thailand's cultural appeal, he added.