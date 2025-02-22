‘Don’t shelter scammers,’ hotels warned

Listen to this article

Hotel and transport businesses are prohibited from sheltering or transporting those involved in scam call centres and human trafficking. (Police photo)

Thai authorities cracking down on transnational criminals linked to scam call centres and human trafficking are warning businesses that assist or enable these activities will face severe penalties, including fines exceeding 5 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2, on Saturday announced the “Aran 68 Seal Border” operation, targeting illegal migrants, scam centres and transnational criminals.

As part of the operation, any accommodations found housing individuals connected to these criminal groups or operating without a licence will be penalised, he said.

Shuttle services or drivers facilitating illegal activities may also face harsh consequences, ranging from imprisonment to fines above 5 million baht.

Provincial Police Region 2 is targeting the border provinces of Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat to pursue criminals involved in cross-border offences and those providing them with services such as financial transactions, lodging and transport, Pol Lt Gen Yingyos said.

On Feb 17, a guesthouse in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo was raided for housing call centre and mule account personnel. The 48-year-old owner, operating without a licence, was sentenced to three months in prison and fined a total of 5.52 million baht.

“Two guesthouses harbouring scam call centre staff and five drivers linked to these criminal activities have been arrested and prosecuted,” said Pol Lt Gen Yingyos. “The rulings serve as costly lessons for operators of illegal hotels and those concealing mule accounts.”

He said that such accommodations could face charges for violating the Hotel Act or even the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Pol Lt Gen Yingyos urged businesses not to engage with these criminals and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.