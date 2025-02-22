Israelis in Thailand encouraged to behave respectfully

Listen to this article

A shop in Pai district of Mae Hong Son posts a sign saying “NO ISRAEL HERE” after tourists caused disturbances in the community. (File photo)

The Embassy of Israel in Thailand has issued guidelines to promote the good image and dignity of Israeli nationals in the kingdom after experiencing backlash over perceived unruly behaviour in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province.

On Friday, the embassy shared a post on its Facebook page outlining recommendations for behaviour while in Thailand. It followed concerns raised by many Thai people about the actions of some Israelis in the northern tourist town, particularly surrounding the setup of a Jewish synagogue, which some worry could signify encroachment.

Local authorities have confirmed that the establishment of the chabad — a community centre where religious services are also held — is lawful, and all of the Israelis seen as causing disturbances were legal tourists.

In response, the embassy advised its citizens to adhere to Thai traditions and laws to maintain the country’s positive image and foster goodwill.

Among the recommendations were to avoid loud noise in public spaces, respect private property, comply with traffic laws, observe permitted visa durations, dress appropriately and engage politely with locals, including when bargaining at markets.

The announcement included a report that several Israelis have been deported from Thailand in recent weeks for local legal violations.

Emphasising that Israeli citizens have generally received a warm welcome in Thailand, the embassy urged all visitors to maintain good relations and mutual respect between the two nations and to conduct themselves with dignity.

Immigration police found no Israelis had broken the law during a recent gathering at the chabad in Pai. About 200 to 300 Israeli nationals gathered there to pray and they later had meals.

Residents of Pai in recent weeks have reported a string of incidents involving Israeli nationals. The most widely publicised one involved four men who vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after barging in to see a compatriot who was being treated there after a motorcycle accident.

In a social media discussion, a Facebook user who went by the name Wasu Yok Koysiripong commented, “I see many Thai netizens overreacting. What’s wrong with opening a Chabad house? Just because they’re visiting in large numbers does not mean they are taking over.”

Another user, Hila Raviv Gozlan, wrote, “We need all the Chabad houses to print this guideline and share it to all visitors.”