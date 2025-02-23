Party planned after Phu Phrabat Unesco plaudit

Growing trend: The Phu Phrabat Historical Park in Udon Thani is the eighth World Heritage site in the Kingdom. (Photo: Ministry of Culture)

The government will host a ceremony on Friday to install the World Heritage logo at Phu Phrabat Historical Park in Udon Thani Province.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the historical park is a testimony to the Sima stone tradition of the Dvaravati era, which dates back to the 8th century.

The historical park, which is known for its peculiar rock formations, covers 3,662 rai and contains evidence of human settlements going all the way back to the Bronze Age, including paintings of humans and animals.

The site was named a Unesco World Heritage site in the cultural category, becoming Thailand's fifth cultural heritage site.

The minister also invited locals to celebrate the recognition at a ceremony hosted by the Fine Arts Department this coming Friday at 4pm.

"We will continue to push for the creation of new world heritage sites in every region of Thailand, said Ms Sudawan.

The "Historic Cities" of Ayutthaya and Sukhothai and the Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary were all listed in 1991.

They were then followed by Ban Chiang Archaeological Site (1992); the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex (2005); the Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex (2021); and the Ancient Town of Si Thep and its Associated Dvaravati Monuments (2023).