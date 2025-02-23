No Israeli settlement or business dominance found in northern Thailand's Pai

Listen to this article

Police encourage visitors to follow rules on Pai Walking Street in Pai district, Mae Hong Son, Saturday night. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

MAE HONG SON: Police have combed through Pai district of this northern province and did not find any Israeli influence, settlements or business dominance as social media reported.

Pol Maj Gen Songkrit Ontakrai, commander of Mae Hong Son police, said police, administrators and officials had checked tourist attractions and commercial areas in Pai and found that all local businesses belonged to Thais.

“Police, administrators and relevant officials have examined all streets, car rental premises, guesthouses, religious facilities, villages and hotels. All businesses belong to Thais and no foreigners own them,” the commander said.

During the examinations, officials also warned visitors not to cause any nuisance, smoke cigarettes or cannabis or drink alcohol in public places, he said.

The commander led a patrol on a walking street in Pai district Saturday night. During the patrol, police arrested and fined ten people for smoking cannabis in a way that caused trouble to others, Pol Maj Gen Songkrit said.

According to the commander, there are 84 licensed cannabis shops on the Pai Walking Street.

So far this year, 4,573 Israelis had visited Pai, he said, and as of Feb 19 only 24 of them had sought permission to extend their stay in the district.

Since there are a total of 3,257 rooms for rent in Pai, Pol Maj Gen Songkrit said the claims on social media that there were more than 30,000 Israeli visitors in Pai made no sense.

Over the past year, police arrested 1,634 foreigners for violating traffic rules and 27 visitors including 13 Israelis for illegal immigration in Pai, he said.

“Police and officials carry out their responsibilities to maintain Pai as a famous tourist attraction,” the Mae Hong Son police commander said.