Veteran 'Bangkok Post' journo Busrin dies at 55

Listen to this article

Busrin: Mourned by colleagues

The Bangkok Post mourns the passing of Busrin Treerapongpichit, a veteran journalist and former Business Editor, who passed away peacefully on Sunday aged 55 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Busrin joined the Bangkok Post in 1995 as a reporter covering property and investment. With her unwavering dedication and sharp journalistic acumen, she quickly rose through the ranks, transitioning into economic reporting during a period of rapid economic growth in Thailand.

Over the years, she covered a wide range of beats, including industry, marketing and investment, earning a reputation for her in-depth analysis and commitment to journalistic integrity.

In 2010, Busrin was appointed Business Editor, where she played a pivotal role in shaping and advancing the Bangkok Post's business news coverage.

Under her leadership, the business section gained greater credibility and recognition, serving as a trusted source of information for readers and the wider community.

After 23 years of distinguished service, Busrin retired from the newspaper in 2018 to pursue a new path.

Colleagues remember Busrin as a decisive and independent professional with a clear sense of purpose. Despite her strong-willed nature, she was deeply cherished by those around her for her warmth, humour and generosity.

She never burdened others with her hardships, even during her illness, always choosing to uplift and care for other people.

Her strength and resilience in the face of adversity were inspiring, and her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.

A funeral service is being held at Wat Bang Na Nai, Sala Rungsaeng, Bangkok, until Thursday. The bathing ceremony took place yesterday at 4pm. An Abhidhamma chanting rite will take place every day at 6.30pm before a cremation ceremony is held on Thursday at 5pm.

Busrin will be deeply missed but fondly remembered by her colleagues, friends, and loved ones.