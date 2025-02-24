BMA renovates Klong Toey Market

Listen to this article

The pavement next to Klong Toey Market on Rama IV Road offers plenty of pedestrian space after the Lao Market was recently demolished. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is renovating a walkway at Klong Toey Market on Rama IV Road after dismantling an extension market that had occupied the footpath for almost two decades.

The street-side market, known as Rim Khlong Hua Lamphong Market, or Talat Lao for short, has long existed in the area.

The sidewalk repairs around the market will be completed by April, resulting in a cleaner and more organised appearance for one of the capital's oldest fresh markets.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt previously said that the Lao Market in Klong Toey District had been in place since 2005, occupying a pathway of over 100 metres.

The BMA implemented a policy to remove all stalls from the area following complaints about pedestrians being forced to walk on the road, risking accidents.

Vendors were also accused of throwing waste directly into the canal, turning it into a dumping ground, causing foul odours and hygiene issues.

The location was originally designated as a temporary vendor zone, with nearly 100 stalls selling food and supplies, primarily specialising in northeastern cuisine.

On Aug 30 2018, the Klong Toey District Office formally revoked the temporary vendor permissions.

However, sellers continued to set up street stalls until December last year, when the district office mobilised more than 100 officials, including personnel from the Department of City Law Enforcement and police officers from Klong Toey and nearby stations, to reclaim the area after giving stall owners several months to vacate.

Vendors occupied the pavement inside the Lao Market before it was demolished.

Officials successfully dismantled the market structures and cleared the area. While most vendors agreed to leave and return to their hometowns, others relocated their shops within Klong Toey Market.

"This is the beginning of an initiative to enhance the landscape around Klong Toey Market, which is one of the governor's strategies for regulating street stalls," said Somjet Kaewklay, Chief of the City Law Enforcement Section at Klong Toey District Office.

The BMA aims to improve the landscape of the footpath along Ratchadaphisek Road, from Klong Toey Intersection to Na Ranong Intersection, to create a more orderly environment and return the space to pedestrians.

"We will improve not only the footpath along Rama IV Road but also all sidewalks around Klong Toey Market," he said, adding that new cement pavements and wheelchair-accessible ramps will be installed to adhere to universal design principles.

"All footpath renovations will be completed by the end of April," he confirmed.

"This project has cost only a few million baht, but the benefits will be significant. The area around Klong Toey Market will look much more attractive and even have footpaths. There will be designated parking spaces that do not obstruct traffic, making it more convenient for shoppers and pedestrians alike," he added.

Chaturon Hundee, 57, welcomed the improvements, noting that the market's exterior had previously been unappealing. "When I was a child, my father often took me to Klong Toey Market during Chinese New Year. We had to buy large quantities of chicken, duck, and pork because the prices were so affordable. However, walking around was difficult, and the ground was always wet and dirty. I'm pleased to see these changes -- at the very least, it will be easier for pedestrians like myself to pass through," he said.

Wittaya Saejung, a pork vendor at Klong Toey Market for over 30 years, expressed support for the renovations, although he sympathised with the vendors forced to relocate.

He also highlighted the need for designated parking areas for delivery trucks to ease congestion in the area.

"If possible, there should be government officials overseeing orderliness, especially now that so many foreign tourists visit the market," he suggested.

Jakkapan Phiewngam, deputy governor of Bangkok, who oversees street vendor policies, said that the BMA has a policy to gradually eliminate temporary vendor zones, particularly on pedestrian walkways, to maintain cleanliness and order in the city.

"Approximately 20 years ago, there were 683 designated areas where 20,771 vendors operated street stalls. The Metropolitan Police Bureau later requested the removal of all such zones. By 2010, the BMA had successfully cancelled the majority, leaving only 61 sites with 3,723 vendors. However, despite restrictions, 9,996 vendors continued to set up stalls unlawfully in 323 locations," he noted.

"We will continue to restore public walkways to ensure a clean and orderly city, just as we have done around Klong Toey Market," he added.