Phuket police arrest armed extortionists in van outside hotel

Police question two of the four men accused of holding two Vietnamese men at gunpoint in a van outside a hotel in Muang district, Phuket. (Photo: Muang police station, Phuket)

PHUKET - Four men were arrested while allegedly trying to extort money from two Vietnamese men at gunpoint in a van parked outside a hotel in Muang district.

The alleged victims were freed unhurt and the alleged extortionists, three Thai men and a foreigner, were taken into custody. The names and other details of the alleged extortionists were withheld by police.

A team of police, led by Pol Phuket police chief Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, made the arrests in front of the Khao Rang Place hotel in tambon Lad Yai.

They had responded to reports of four men with guns forcing two Vietnamese men to enter a Volkswagen van in front of the hotel at 11.26pm on Saturday.

Details were released by Muang police on Monday.

The arresting team reported finding two Vietnamese men, Van Trung Phan, 40, and Quang Minh Nguyen, 21, inside the van, along with the four alleged extortionists. Three guns were seized from the four accused men before they were taken to Muang police station for legal action.

The four were accused of attempting to extort money from the two Vietnamese men with menaces.