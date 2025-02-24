Flooding on key road linking Hat Yai and Songkhla

Rain floods one of the main road between Hat Yai and Muang districts in Songkhla province on Monday. (Photo: Tambon Phawong municipality)

Motorists were warned of flooding and congestion on one of the two main roads connecting the business hub in Hat Yai and Songkhla municipality on Monday.

The tambon Phawong municipality reported that because of flooding on Kanchanawanich Road motorists were restricted to using only one lane in each direction.

Kanchanawanich is one of the two main roads that connect Hat Yai with Muang district in Songkhla province. Both roads are normally busy, used by commuters, traders and tourists.

Songkhla is one of the southern provinces being hit by storms.

The Meteorological Department forecast on Monday afternoon was for more rain in the lower parts of the southern region until Wednesday.