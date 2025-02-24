New China link can clear air and fill tills

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipun leads a Thai delegation visiting Shantou, a prefecture on the eastern coast of Guangdong, China on Feb 20-23. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

Bangkok is seeking cooperation with Shantou, a prefecture on the eastern coast of Guangdong, China, in four projects, including a proposal to establish a special economic zone to attract more investors.

The other three areas of cooperation discussed during the visit by a delegation from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to the Chinese city from last Thursday until Sunday were cooperation on clean energy, Chinese traditional medicine and industries with the potential to serve city development, revealed Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Monday.

In discussions pertaining to a clean energy pact, Shantou’s expertise in producing wind power could inform Bangkok’s own effort to adopt clean energy, said the governor.

During the visit, the BMA delegation also visited the Huaneng Shantou Lemen (II) project which uses up to 54 turbines to generate about 2,000 kilowatts of electricity per year.

Bangkok and Shantou also hope to cooperate on the practice of traditional Chinese medicine, in which hospitals and related educational institutions under the BMA’s jurisdiction could learn from and share experience with their counterparts in Shantou where the practice of traditional Chinese medicine is well blended with modern medicine, he said.

As for the types of industries which will likely benefit Bangkok’s economic development, the governor said, they will include the manufacture of clothes and toys.

The BMA delegation also visited Shantou’s digital city command centre and observed how various digital platforms regulate city bike-sharing and allow motorists to gain access to real-time information about parking spaces in a building or public spaces, he said.