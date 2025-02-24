Ex-PM and Privy Council head Thanin dies at 97

Thanin Kraivixien, Thailand’s 14th prime minister and a former Privy Council president, passed away on Sunday at age 97.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on her Facebook page at 10.27pm on Sunday expressing her condolences over the passing of one of the country's most revered prime ministers and "one of the most important people in Thai society".

A royally sponsored funeral bathing ceremony will be held on Tuesday at Bannarasaphak Pavilion at Wat Benchamabophit.

Born on April 5, 1927, in Bangkok, Thanin was married to Khunying Karen Kraivixien (Karen Anderson), and they had five children. He graduated from Suankularb Wittayalai School and, in 1948, began studying at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). In 1953, he completed a Bar course at Gray's Inn.

Former Privy Council president and former prime minister Thanin Kraivixien. (Photo: His Majesty the King and the Privy Council Book)

His working life back in Thailand saw Thanin serve in several judicial positions, including as chief judge at Chiang Mai Court and the Supreme Court. He also worked as a guest lecturer at Thammasat and Chulalongkorn universities.

On Oct 8, 1976, Thanin, who was then a Supreme Court judge, was appointed Thailand’s 14th prime minister following the Oct 6, 1976 coup led by Adm Sangad Chaloryu, which toppled MR Seni Pramoj as premier.

Thanin continued serving as prime minister until Oct 20, 1977. On Dec 15 that year, he was named a privy councillor, a post he held until Dec 6, 2016. During his time on the privy council, he occupied a seat on the Council of State’s judicial and legislative committee, among other important positions.

After the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great on Oct 13, 2016, Thanin was named Privy Council president.