200 illegal Myanmar migrants deported to their country

Listen to this article

Some of the 200 illegal migrants from Myanmar wait to be deported to their country at Khao Nang Hong village in Muang district of Ranong province on Monday. Fourteen boats were arranged for them. (Photo: Third Naval Area)

RANONG: Another group of 200 illegal migrants from Myanmar who were earlier arrested in this southern coastal province were deported to their country on Monday.

The 198 men and two women had gone through legal proceedings and voluntarily joined the repatriation programme. They were taken to the customs pier at Khao Nang Hong village in tambon Pak Nam of Muang district in Ranong on Monday. Fourteen boats were arranged for them.

Capt Chamnarn Nobnorb, director of the Thailand Maritime Enforcement Commander Centre, and representatives from various agencies witnessed the deportation ceremony.