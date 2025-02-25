Anti-torture law reaches 2-year mark

Listen to this article

Tawee: Says act provides protection

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong outlined what he said were two effective years in enforcing the Act on Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance BE 2565 (2023).

Pol Col Tawee was presiding over an event on Monday marking the second anniversary of the enforcement of the Act at the Justice Ministry's office on Chaeng Watthana Rd.

The event was attended by Cynthia Veliko, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) in Southeast Asia, along with officials from several agencies, including the Rights and Liberties Protection Department, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

Pol Col Tawee emphasised that the law provides the public with essential protections against torture and forced disappearances.

While the minister acknowledged progress, he also pointed out ongoing challenges. One unresolved issue is the delay in the Finance Ministry's approval of certain regulatory measures necessary to ensure compensation and rehabilitation for victims.

This delay has raised concerns from the UN, which continues to question the slow pace of the approval.

Pol Col Tawee stressed the need for swift action, given that the law has been in effect for two years but still lacks full implementation in some areas.

He also mentioned the expectation that the act could be enforced in past cases.

He said that despite these setbacks, the law has already led to improvements in the country's overall human rights landscape.

The minister also spoke about the challenges faced in cases involving Thai nationals who have disappeared abroad, adding that these cases often include difficulties in cooperation with foreign governments and the limitations of international law.

He said his ministry continues to support the efforts of the Office of the Attorney General in pursuing justice for these individuals.

According to reports, there have been a total of 141 cases filed under the act, including 58 cases of torture, 45 cases of cruelty and inhuman treatment, 17 cases of enforced disappearance and 21 cases with two or more offences. Two cases have so far been brought to the courts.