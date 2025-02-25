Cops nab 4 extortionists

Listen to this article

PHUKET: Four men have been arrested while allegedly trying to extort money from two Vietnamese men at gunpoint in a van parked outside a hotel in Muang district.

The alleged victims were freed unhurt, and the alleged extortionists, three Thai men and a foreigner, were taken into custody. Police withheld the names and other details of the alleged extortionists.

A team of officers, led by Phuket police chief Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, made the arrests in front of the Khao Rang Place Hotel in tambon Lad Yai on Saturday, police said yesterday. They had responded to reports of four men with guns forcing two Vietnamese men into a Volkswagen van in front of the hotel at 11.26pm on Saturday.

The arresting team reported finding two Vietnamese men, Van Trung Phan, 40, and Quang Minh Nguyen, 21, inside the van, along with the four alleged extortionists. Three guns were allegedly seized from the four men before they were taken to Muang police.

The four were charged with attempting to extort money from the two Vietnamese men.