Digital learning tools on the way

The first batch of digital learning devices will be given to 600,000 students nationwide in time for the second semester this year as part of plans to promote equal opportunity in education, according to the Ministry of Education.

Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said yesterday that the cabinet had approved two major programmes under the same banner.

One is called the "Digital Skill/Credit Portfolio: Empowering Education" project, aimed at developing students' digital skills and creating educational portfolios with a budget of 4.21 billion baht.

The other is the "Anywhere Anytime" Learning Equipment Project (Phase 2), which will provide learning devices for anywhere-anytime education from 2026 to 2031 with a budget of 29.76 billion baht.

Initial discussions on the two projects have been held with the Comptroller General's Department. The ministry is targeting digital higher-end devices that remain well within the department's procurement criteria.

Mr Surasak expects the terms of reference to be finalised within two weeks, followed by an e-bidding process, as the project involves a large budget.

"The request for the high specifications is to ensure quality and that the projects prove worth the budget," he said. "While procurement may not be completed by the first semester beginning in May, we expect the devices to be made available to students by the second semester."

He said bids will be called to procure various devices, such as tablets, notebooks or Chromebooks. The focus is on quality, not specific brands.

Under this project, more than 600,000 students from Mathayom 4-6 (grades 10-12) in community-based and education opportunity expansion schools have requested devices, along with high-speed internet access.