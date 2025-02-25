Nude school Batman 'probably a teacher'

The man in a Batman mask is thought to be a schoolteacher in Uthai Thani. Gun Jom Palang Facebook Page

A fact-finding probe will be launched following complaints that a man, believed to be a teacher, was spotted wearing only a Batman mask while posing nude at a school in Uthai Thani, according to the Education Ministry.

The Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) was taking action, said Tee Pawangkanant, deputy secretary-general of the commission, after pictures and video clips of the man were circulated on social media.

Complaints by parents were presented to Mr Tee by social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, who also goes by the alias Gun Jom Palang, on Monday.

Mr Guntouch said the man posed for photos in various settings, including inside classrooms.

He said the incident was disturbing and called on the school director to take swift action to straighten out the issue.

The activist alleged the director told students during a morning assembly in the school courtyard to ignore the incident. The director even warned that anyone speaking to authorities about it would face consequences.

Mr Tee, meanwhile, said the Obec secretary-general Thanu Wongchinda had been informed of the complaints and that a fact-finding investigation would be appointed by the local education area office soon. The man posing nude is likely a teacher at the school. He will be subject to a disciplinary probe and could face immediate dismissal if that proves the case.

Mr Tee added he has not talked to the school director, who will also be investigated regarding the alleged threat to students to keep silent about the incident.