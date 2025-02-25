Vaping schoolgirls remain in hospital

Police in Lahan Sai district, Buri Ram, arrest vendors of e-cigarettes and vaping liquid. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM - Three schoolgirls hospitalised for a week after two years of illegal vaping remain under close watch for lung complications, the provincial heath chief said on Tuesday.

Dr Pichit Puetkhunthod said the three students were in grades 5, 6 and 8 at a school in Satuk district.

They remained under close watch in hospital because X-ray images showed large white areas of their lungs. Normally, these areas would be dark on the X-ray film.

“They continue to depend on medication to prevent lung inflammation and on antibiotics to prevent infection. They must be kept under close observation, to see if there are any complications,” he said.

Two of them were in Satuk Hospital and the other in Buriram Hospital.

The three students were sent to hospital by their school last week after vomiting and complaining of chest tightness and breathing difficulties. They were found to have been smoking e-cigarettes and drinking kratom juice for about two years.

In the wake of the discovery, local police are arresting e-cigarette vendors throughout the province. Sellers arrested near the girls' school were taken to Buri Ram provincial court, to have their detention prolonged.

Dr Pichit said the girls' overall health condition was improving.

“The recovery of their lungs after they are discharged from hospital will depend on their physical condition. Long-term vaping may specifically affect the respiratory system.

"Their families must prevent them resuming smoking and drinking kratom juice,” the Buri Ram health chief said.