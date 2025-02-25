PM commits to eliminating scam gangs preying on Thais

Neighbouring countries cooperating, problem must be taken seriously, she says

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, flanked by cabinet ministers, updates reporters on the government's efforts to eliminate the threat of call-scam networks, at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

The government will not end its drive against scam gangs operating from neighbouring countries ripping off Thais until the problem is eliminated, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday.

“As long as this problem exists, we will not cease our efforts. It must be taken seriously," she said after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The prime minister also said she will visit the border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province opposite Poipet in Cambodia on Friday to view the problem up close.

Ms Paetongtarn said Tuesday's cabinet meeting was briefed on the government’s latest moves against call-centre scam gangs preying on Thai people.

Authorities had sealed border areas in 14 provinces and were receiving full cooperation from China and Myanmar, resulting in the arrest of many people.

The Defence Ministry was working closely with countries whose citizens were rounded up during operations against the gangs operating in Myawaddy, with the aim of sending them quickly home.

Thailand, China and Myanmar had also set up a joint panel for tripartite talks on dealing with cross-border crime, Ms Paetongtarn said.

She had also been briefed by Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, which was working with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and state-owned National Telecom (NT) for the removal of signal towers near border areas and reducing the height and the signal strength of others and ensuring transmissions were directed only into Thailand.

Transmissions from authorized SIM boxes had also been examined to eliminate scam network numbers. Unusually high usage was further examined to determine whether they were from scam sales.

The prime minister said the governments of Thailand, China, Myanmar and Cambodia were taking the scam problem seriously.

On Friday, she would visit the border checkpoint in tambon Klong Luek, near Rong Kluea market in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, which was opposite Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province of Cambodia.

She would observe the problem close-up and accelerate efforts to eliminate the plague of scamming as quickly as possible.

"We can say confidently that Thailand is seriously addressing the problem and that this is benefitting neighbouring countries," Ms Paetongtarn said.