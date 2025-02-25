Zoo confirms Moo Deng’s good health, denies exploitation claim

The latest photo of 7-month-old Moo Deng, enjoying a huge yawn in her enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. (Photo: Khamoo and the Gang Facebook page)

The natural resources minister has rejected claims by foreign animal rights groups that Thailand is unethically exploiting celebrity pygmy hippo Moo Deng for monetary gain.

Chalermchai Sri-on said on Tuesday the care being given the young hippo was fully up to international standards.

The American activist group People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and the Born Free Foundation last week called on tourists not to visit the 7-month-old hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri. They alleged the zoo was exploiting its young star and had failed to meet her natural needs.

Mr Chalermchai said the zoo's director Narongwit Chodchoy confirmed it complied with all international standards of animal welfare.

“Especially Moo Deng’s mother," he said. "She has given birth to seven calves, confirming that she is healthy.”

He invited the two groups to visit and confirm for themselves the good care being taken of animals at the zoo. Their unfounded claims could negatively affect tourism, he said.

Moo Deng and the zoo were on Monday given an award by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, honouring their contribution to Thailand’s tourism sector.

The ceremony was the zoo in Sri Racha district of Chon Buri, and the award was presented by Apichal Chatchalermkit, TAT's deputy governor of domestic marketing.