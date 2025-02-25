Investigators recommend prosecuting PAO chief for his son's murder

Listen to this article

Crime Suppression Division police carry boxes containing the 7,969 pages of their investigation report in the case involving Soonthorn Vilawan, father of a former cabinet minister, and seven others for the murder of his adopted son, a Prachin Buri provincial councillor, in December last year. The probe report was submitted to prosecutors on Tuesday. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Crime Suppression Division (CSD) police have submitted an investigation report to prosecutors recommending the indictment of Soonthorn Vilawan, father of a former cabinet minister, and seven others in the murder of his adopted son, a provincial councillor, in December last year.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparb, deputy commander of the CSD, led investigators to submit the 18 files, comprising 7,969 pages, to the Office of the Attorney-General on Tuesday.

In addition to Mr Soonthorn, the seven others are Thanasarankorn Techathanatchot and his wife Minyarat Phatcharamanrakun, Saksit Chinnawong, Thanaphat Songsaeng, Apisit Sodchuen, Sitthichai Sripakdi, Phattharanon Boonchu.

Mr Soonthorn and the six men are charged with colluding in premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, destroying evidence and documents, and illegal assembly.

Ms Minyarat is charged with supporting others in the commission of premeditated murder.

Mr Soonthorn, the 86-year-old president of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), was arrested along with his six aides after the shooting at Mr Soonthorn’s house in Muang district about 8.20pm on Dec 11.

Chaimet Sitsanitphong, 49, a provincial councillor and adopted son of Mr Soonthorn, was shot dead and his body found near the stairs on the first floor of the house in tambon Na Muang. There were at least 10 spent gun cartridges scattered nearby.

Police allege Chaimet was killed by Mr Thanasarankorn and Mr Saksit.

Pol Col Anek said investigators in the case had taken testimony from 130 people. During questioning, all eight suspects denied the charges.

“The gunmen initially confessed during the arrest that they committed the crime. They were charged with colluding in a premeditated murder, which they later denied," he said.

"They admitted only that they killed the victim, but not deliberately or planned it beforehand. However, we are not worried, we have enough evidence, both forensic and witness accounts, and circumstantial evidence,’’ the CSD deputy commander said.

Ms Minyarat, the eighth suspect, was arrested and charged because investigators concluded she reported the movements of Chaimet to the gunmen, who were hiding on the second floor of the house.

“After the case was transferred to CSD investigators, the seven male suspects were detained at Bangkok Remand Prison, while Ms Minyarat has been detained at the Central Women Correctional Institute,’’ Pol Col Anek said.

According to the CSD deputy commander, the murder arose from a political conflict.

Mr Soonthorn, a Bhumjaithai Party member and father of former deputy education minister Kanokwan Vilawan, served as deputy public health minister from 1996-97 in the Chavalit Yongchaiyudh government. He was an 8-time MP for the eastern province.

He made headlines in June 2022 for alleged forest encroachment in Khao Yai National Park.