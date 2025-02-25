Thai air force readies Gripen jets for highway test

Exercise in Songkhla will test short-runway takeoff and landing capabilities

Listen to this article

A Gripen fighter jet undergoes capability testing at Wing 7 in Surat Thani in January. (Photo: RTAF)

The Royal Thai Air Force will conduct a highway takeoff and landing test for the Gripen fighter jet on Thursday on Highway 4287 in Songkhla province.

The exercise will involve two flights — a landing followed by a takeoff, aiming to enhance operational flexibility and ensure that they can operate from other suitable areas should airports be destroyed, said an air force source.

Highway 4287 in the southern province was selected for the drill because of its physical suitability, as confirmed by the Department of Highways.

Police, military and local officials will tighten security throughout the operation.

According to the source, the Gripen will require no more than 800 metres for a runway.

In January, the 701 Squadron of Wing 7 conducted a short-field takeoff and landing test on two Gripen jets at the Wing 5 airfield in Prachuap Khiri Khan which has a 2,057-metre runway.

The jets reportedly completed a short-field landing using only 640 metres.

The air force has proposed spending 19 billion baht to acquire four new Gripen fighter jets, after a lengthy consideration of bids from the Swedish planemaker Saab and US-based Lockheed Martin, maker of the F-16.