Teacher's nude video probed

A mathematics teacher who won an outstanding teacher award for being a good citizen last year has posted obscene clips of himself naked and wearing only a Batman mask at an Uthai Thani school.

In response to the resulting outrage, the teacher was yesterday transferred out of the school to the Uthai Thani-Chai Nat Secondary Educational Service Area Office, pending an investigation, said acting Sub Lt Thanu Wongjinda, secretary-general of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec).

The story attracted national attention after students and parents asked social media activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, alias Gun Jom Palang, for help on Monday.

The video clips show a man in a khaki uniform who undresses in a classroom. He wore only the mask, with a chain around his neck and something hanging from his genitals. He videotaped himself in a school corridor and along a roadside pavement while pretending to urinate like a dog.

Mr Guntouch said he had to act because when parents previously reported the matter to the school director, the director allegedly told them to ignore it. The director reportedly instructed students to remain silent for fear of damaging the school's reputation.

The director even allegedly warned that anyone who told authorities about it would face penalties, he said.

Acting Sub Lt Thanu said that Obec has set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the case, which will take at least seven days. A dismissal cannot be made immediately under civil service regulations, and a psychiatric evaluation may also be required, he said.

He said Obec will also investigate whether the school director attempted to cover up the incident. If found guilty, disciplinary action will follow.

Meanwhile, Uthai Thani MP, Chada Thaiset, visited the school yesterday to investigate the matter. He said initial findings confirmed the suspect was a teacher at the school.

The teacher was also found to have asked for socks and underwear from male students.

Mr Chada assured students the teacher would not return to the school. He asked them to inform their parents that they should immediately notify the village headman if the teacher goes to anyone's home or meets any students.

"This should not be ignored. It should be resolved, as this kind of incident should not happen at any school," he said.