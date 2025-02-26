Dept issues warning as flu cases surge

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has warned the public about a spike in influenza after 130,000 infected patients were reported over the past two months.

DDC director-general Dr Panumas Yanwetsakul said that 131,826 influenza cases were reported from Jan 1 to Feb 24, with a dozen being fatal.

Most patients were children aged five to nine, followed by babies and toddlers aged 0-4 and 10-14 years old.

The northern region was reported to have the highest number of influenza cases at 258.44 per 100,000 people, followed by the northeastern (175.88) and southern regions (138.85). Phayao was reported to have the highest infection rate nationwide at 635.55 cases per 100,000, followed by Lamphun (591.61) and Chiang Rai (469.88). Bangkok saw 331.85 cases per 100,000, said Dr Panumas.

He said the infection tendency is expected to be at least 1.6 times higher than the same period last year and higher than the median morbidity rate over the past five years.

In 2024, 668,027 influenza cases and 51 fatalities were reported, with the AH1N1 subvariant reported to be found the most.

Dr Panumas suggested people in high-risk categories, including people aged 65 or over, children five years old and younger, people with obesity, people with chronic diseases, and pregnant women, receive a flu shot to lessen the chance of developing critical symptoms if they get the virus.

He said people with influenza symptoms should stay home for three to seven days, or until fully recovered, to help reduce the spread of the flu and visit a doctor immediately if symptoms do not improve.

The public is advised to wash hands regularly and use a face mask in crowded places.