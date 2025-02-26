Free internet offer to help the disabled

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed to provide free internet connections to disabled people registered with the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.

Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said yesterday that the MoU was signed between the ministry, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Bangkok Tellink, a mobile phone service provider.

Mr Varawut said the internet service is designed to give the disabled opportunities to gain knowledge from online learning and improve themselves.

The minister said at least 1.1 million disabled people nationwide will be able to access unlimited free internet at a minimum speed of 20 Mbps from Feb 1 through to July 31.

Eligible for the free internet are holders of disabled cards issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DoEPD), who also were allocated state welfare cards.

They also must have a disability or disabilities such as hearing or visual impairment, physical disability, mental disorder, intellectual disability, learning disability and autism.

The right to use free internet, which requires pre-registration, is not transferable.

Those eligible people may apply to receive the internet using their existing mobile phone numbers, or they can request a new internet SIM card, the minister said.

The DoEPD is responsible for supplying the database of those eligible, while the NBTC is in charge of absorbing the monthly fee of 107 baht for internet use per person.