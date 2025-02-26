PP warns govt of ministers' grilling

Listen to this article

A no-confidence motion will be submitted to the House of Representatives tomorrow when the names of the targeted ministers will also be disclosed, according to the main opposition People's Party (PP).

PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut said the list of cabinet ministers to be grilled will be unveiled in the motion, which he claimed would put the government under intense pressure.

The opposition has received information from state agencies and politicians that points to irregularities and the government's failure to address people's hardships, he said.

But Mr Natthaphong declined to confirm if the land controversy, which is thought to be part of a power struggle between Pheu Thai and Bhumaithai, would be part of the debate. He also refused to disclose the names of the PP MPs who will take part in the grilling.

"The censure debate will put the government under pressure, and the opposition expects the targeted cabinet ministers to provide clear and direct explanations for every issue raised," he said.

The PP leader said he expects Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to personally address the questions raised, rather than assigning her cabinet ministers to do so.

Among key issues likely to be discussed is the alleged interference in the Justice Ministry's handling of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra's hospital detention throughout his recent jail sentence.

Responding to government figures who argued that such a debate is premature, Mr Natthaphong dismissed the claim, saying that if ministers are not prepared to face scrutiny, they may not be fit for the job. He also pointed out that Pheu Thai has been leading the government for nearly two years.

When asked about a possible rift within the coalition, he said Ms Paetongtarn lacks real decision-making power and has scant control over the government. However, the debate would give her an opportunity to prove herself, he added.

"It's better to look at the outcome of the no-confidence vote. The number of votes each targeted minister receives will tell whether they have managed to clear the air," he said.

He said the duration of the debate has yet to be determined. While the opposition has requested at least five days or a minimum of four, the government has reportedly offered only two.

Pakornwut Udompipatskul, a PP list-MP and the chief opposition whip, said the purpose of the debate is to show the public how ineffective the government is and shine a light on alleged corruption.

"We expect the MPs to vote based on the substance of the debate and the prime minister to make a reshuffle if there is clear evidence [implicating the targeted ministers]," he said.