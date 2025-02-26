Youth groups decry gambling bill plan

About 30 representatives from a youth network against gambling submitted a petition to the prime minister yesterday, urging the government to reconsider its policy of legalising online gambling and claiming one in four young people is prone to gambling addiction.

Sompat Ninlaphan, deputy permanent secretary of the Prime Minister's Office, received the petition.

Wasinee Sonsab, the network coordinator, said the group was against the policy to amend the Gambling Act 1935 to legalise online gambling as the group is concerned about a surge in new young gamblers.

"Currently, Thai youths can access gambling in large numbers," she said, adding that data from the Center for Gambling Studies found that 32.3% or 2.9 million people aged 15-25 gambled online in 2023. About one in four, or 739,000 youths, are in danger of becoming addicted, she claimed.

"This is a [statistic] that has not been protected by the government at all. The network would like to express its disagreement with the policy as the government's attempt to generate more income through online gambling is a greedy and shameful idea. This obviously demonstrates the desire to solely pursue short-term profits, with detrimental social effects that will follow in the long run," she said.

When the government claims it would use the income from the gambling business to provide scholarships for poor students, this is akin to using young people's future as a bargaining chip without taking any responsibility, she added.

"The claim that this amendment increases the punishment for offenders is like using strong medicine to deal with a serious disease," Miss Wasinee continued.

"However, online gambling is very widespread at present. One of the main causes is corruption and the misconduct of officials. Therefore, increasing the punishment may be like a force for quack doctors who may misuse this medicine. The youth network hopes the prime minister will review this policy."

Bodinchai Boonpok, leader of the Youth Network for Risk Reduction of Ramkhamhaeng University, said people who grow addicted to online gambling admit it is very difficult to escape this cycle. Many resort to lying and stealing to feed their habit, he said.

"We do not believe that legalising online gambling or casinos will reduce or eliminate illegal online gambling sites and illegal gambling dens," Mr Bodinchai said. "It is merely an excuse to trick people."