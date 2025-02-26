18 killed, 32 injured in study tour bus crash

Rescuers reach the crashed bus to assist injured passengers in Nadi district, Prachin Buri, early on Wednesday. (Photos: Prachin Buri Rescue worker Mongkol Sisama)

Eighteen people were killed and 32 others injured when a bus taking people on a community study tour overturned on a downhill road in Nadi district of Prachin Buri early on Wednesday.

The bus was one of three taking about 200 people from Bueng Kan province, beside the Mekong River, to Rayong,

The Prachin Buri road safety centre reported that the accident occurred around 3.20am near kilometre marker 210-500 on Highway 304. The driver lost control on a downhill section, the bus plunged off the road, down the slope and overturned.

Reports said 17 people died at the scene and another was declared dead later at a hospital.

Of the 32 injured, 19 were taken to Nadi Hospital and 13 to Kabin Buri Hospital.

The crashed bus was one of three taking more than 200 people on a 5-day Community Waste Bank Development Project study trip organised by Phon Charoen Municipality in Bueng Kan.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.