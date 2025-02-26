Blue Line malfunction strands commuters

Commuters were left stranded as a malfunction brought services to a halt on the MRT Blue Line service for about 10 minutes around 8.30am on Wednesday morning. Services had returned to normal by 9.15am. (Photo: JS100 Radio/@Sararatc)

A malfunction on Bangkok's MRT Blue Line subway service left passengers stranded for about 10 minutes during rush hours on Wednesday morning.

The outage occurred about 8.30am between Chatuchak and Phahon Yothin stations. Services resumed about 10 minutes later and had returned to normal by 9.15am, the operator, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM), said.

BEM apologised to passengers on the affected trains and the crowds of commuters left waiting at stations along the route.

The announcement said there was "a service disruption at Chatuchak station, heading to Phahon Yothin station".

"We are working to speedily resolve the issue," the announcement said. "Passenger may experience delays of up to 10 minutes. Please kindly anticipate additional travelling time. We apologise for any inconvenience."

The announcement did not explain the malfunction or its cause.