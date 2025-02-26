Vietnamese fishing vessel seized after collision with Thai boat

Naval patrol craft had been pursuing boats for illegal fishing in Gulf of Thailand

Listen to this article

A Vietnamese vessel crashes into the side of the Thepa Royal Boat, a Thai naval patrol craft, on Wednesday in waters off Trat. (Photo: World Military and Political Facebook)

A Vietnamese fishing vessel collided with a Thai naval patrol boat on Wednesday while authorities were attempting to apprehend it for illegal fishing in Thai waters off Trat province.

The incident occurred when one of the fishing boats being pursued turned and crashed into the side of Thepa Royal Boat, causing damage, said Vice Adm Arpa Chapanon, director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 1.

Following the collision, Thai authorities seized the vessel with four Vietnamese crew members on board.

Vice Adm Apak said that officials previously fired warning shots from an M16 to prevent the vessel from fleeing, a standard procedure in accordance with international protocols.

Movement of Vietnamese fishing vessels in the area had been detected since Feb 22, with a total of 10 boats involved. They included pair trawlers, net boats and seine boats.

The operation to intercept the svessels began at 2am on Wednesday, with the Thepa Royal Boat and patrol vessel T.264 sent to the area, supported by aircraft for scouting. By 4am, both ships identified the Vietnamese vessels and tried to stop them, but at least four of them attempted to evade capture and fled beyond Thai waters.

The Marine Police and the First Naval Area will transfer the detained fishing vessel and its four crew members to Khlong Yai police in Trat province for legal action.

The side of the Thepa Royal Boat was damaged following a collision with a Vietnamese fishing vessel that was attempting to evade capture by Thai authorities.