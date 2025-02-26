Anutin swats away misinformation in Pai

Listen to this article

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks with Orna Sagiv, the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, and Rabbi Nehemya Wilhelm during a visit to the Pai Chabad House in the tourist town in Mae Hong Son province on Wednesday. (Photo: FC Anutin Facebook page)

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting that Israeli tourists had “taken over” the resort town of Pai in northern Thailand, calling the claims exaggerated.

Speaking during a visit to the district in Mae Hong Son province with Orna Sagiv, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand, Mr Anutin said there was no evidence of any security threat.

Citing the provincial governor, he said reports about Israeli tourists had been blown out of proportion. He reassured the public that the visitors posed no risk to national security or the local community.

He noted that Pai, a well-known tourist destination, has long attracted visitors, some of whom stay for extended periods or invest in local businesses. “I’ve been assured that these visitors obey the law and pose no threat to the local community,” he said.

Mr Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister, suggested that cultural differences may have contributed to misunderstandings but emphasised that efforts would be made to foster better understanding.

The visit followed media reports of an influx of Israeli tourists in Pai, with some local residents reportedly expressing reluctance to welcome them after a series of incidents.

The most widely publicised case involved four Israelis who vandalised the emergency room at Pai Hospital after forcing their way in to see a compatriot receiving treatment following a motorcycle accident.

The four were fined 3,000 baht each, had their tourist visas revoked, and were subsequently deported to Israel. They have also been permanently barred from re-entering Thailand.

During his visit, Mr Anutin met Rabbi Nehemya Wilhelm, who gave him a tour of the local Chabad House, a religious and community centre where Jewish prayers are held every Friday and meals are shared.

According to Rabbi Wilhelm, the centre is open to everyone, though security screening is in place. He clarified that Thai people are not prohibited from entering the premises.

He added that no complaints had been made against the community centre, but in recent weeks, false reports had circulated claiming that as many as 30,000 Israeli nationals resided in Pai.

Rabbi Wilhelm dismissed these claims, adding that only around 50 Israelis live in the area, while approximately 30,000 Israeli tourists visit throughout the year, typically staying for two to three weeks per visit.

Ambassador Sagiv said that around 20 Israeli families had settled in Pai, marrying Thai nationals and starting families. She also expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to engage with local communities across Thailand.

She noted that before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately 200,000 Israeli tourists visited Thailand each year — a number that has risen to around 300,000 in recent years.

The ambassador, who recently issued guidelines for Israeli tourists, said they viewed Thailand as a happy place to visit and asked not to be stigmatised because of cultural differences.

There are six Chabad houses in Thailand, including locations in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Pai. Security is tight at all of them because of the ongoing war in the Middle East and attacks on Israelis abroad.