Phuket to set up local ‘waste banks’

Phuket has five landfills but three older ones have been shut to prevent a negative impact on nearby residents. (Photo: Reuters)

Phuket City is preparing to establish a “community waste bank” programme as authorities on the tourist island seek better ways to manage 1,200 tonnes of waste generated daily.

Deputy mayor Supachok Laongpetch highlighted the growing challenges of waste management faced by Phuket province, particularly the municipal area, on Wednesday.

The municipality has collaborated with local communities to establish a waste bank in each community as part of a larger initiative to tackle management and disposal issues, said Mr Supachok.

He said the waste bank is designed to reduce waste, create value for local households and communities and promote sustainable waste management practices.

The programme encourages people in communities to separate waste such as plastic and glass bottles and paper, which can be sold at the waste bank. The programme will expand to other parts of Phuket in the future, he said.

Average daily waste volume in Phuket is 1,200 tonnes. The figure compares with 961 tonnes in 2023 and 742 tonnes in 2022, mainly reflecting the rapid recovery in tourism numbers.

The province currently has one incineration plant, which can handle only up to 700 tonnes per day. This has resulted in the need to dispose of 500 tonnes of waste each day in landfills.

Moreover, the facility is currently undergoing maintenance on one of its incinerator units, which reduces incineration capacity to 300 tonnes per day, further increasing the amount of waste sent to landfills to 900 tonnes. This may lead to unpleasant odours affecting nearby communities.

To accommodate the growing waste volume, Phuket City has granted permission to a private company to build a waste-to-energy plant that can handle up to 500 tonnes of waste per day and produce about 10 megawatts of electricity. The plant is expected to be completed by 2027 and to operate for 20 years.

Phuket has five landfills, covering a total area of 120 rai. New waste is now being directed to the fourth and fifth sites, which are located near the coastline as the first three, which are closer to communities, have been shut to prevent a negative impact on residents.

For hazardous waste, the municipality has established a centralised management facility. It collects and disposes of hazardous materials, such as batteries, fluorescent lights and spray cans from businesses, ensuring proper disposal in accordance with industry regulations.

Similarly, infectious waste from hospitals, which amounts to 2.2 tonnes per day, is collected and treated using steam sterilisation technology to prevent the spread of diseases.