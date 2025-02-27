PM seeks to clarify 'honesty'

Listen to this article

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she has asked the Constitutional Court to clarify the meaning of the term, "a lack of clear honesty", with regard to those seeking to become cabinet ministers so she can act accordingly.

She said she instructed Prime Minister's Office Minister Chusak Sirinil to formally request clarification from the court.

She referred to Section 160 of the constitution, which outlines the qualifications required to become a cabinet minister. Under this section, ministers must demonstrate clear honesty and must not have committed any serious ethical violations.

"We want to understand to what extent the term 'honesty' must be defined so we can have a clear framework to follow," she said.

She also emphasised that the request for the court's interpretation is unrelated to any potential cabinet reshuffle. "We need to ensure we can prevent any complaints regarding ethical violations," she said.

Following former prime minister Srettha Thavisin's removal from office due to this section, some analysts have speculated that it could also be used against Ms Paetongtarn, who, until recently, was a shareholder in Alpine Real Estate and Alpine Golf and Sports Club.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Aug 14 last year to remove Mr Srettha as prime minister for an ethical violation related to his appointment of former convict Pichit Chuenban as a cabinet minister. The ruling Pheu Thai Party recently submitted a bill to parliament proposing amendments to parts of the 2017 constitution, including Section 160.

Although Ms Paetongtarn transferred her shares in the company and other Shinawatra family-owned businesses before assuming office, analysts warn that she remains vulnerable due to a 2017 court ruling against former Pheu Thai leader Yongyuth Wichaidit.