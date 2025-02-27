Football legends invited to tour after golf event

Chananit: cap

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has invited three former football stars to tour Thailand after participating in the "Reignwood Icons of Football" golf competition.

Reignwood Group CEO, Worapanit Ruayrungruang, yesterday took the three former footballers to Government House to meet the premier.

She invited the three footballers to continue their stay in Thailand and encouraged them to watch some Thai boxing after the golf competition.

The ex-footballers are John Terry, former captain of Chelsea Football Club, with five Premier League titles; Joe Hart, a former goalkeeper for Manchester City; and Phil Jagielka, a former defender for Everton. They were all in the English national team.

The three have travelled to Thailand to participate in the tournament co-organised by Reignwood Group and Icons Series on March 1-2.

The event features 24 top former footballers, who will be divided into teams to compete in the tournament. English professional golfer Lee Westwood will captain the English team, while Spain's Sergio Garcia will lead the World team.

Ms Paetongtarn also said that the government is fully committed to supporting sports as part of efforts to promote the country's soft power.