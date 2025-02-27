Festivals to attract visitors all year round

(Photo: Government House)

The government has unveiled the Thailand Summer Festivals campaign to stimulate the economy and maintain tourism all year.

The campaign under the theme "7 Months, 7 Wonders Summer Festivals" features a series of festivals celebrating Songkran, Pride, culture, music, sports, food and the arts. The events run from March through to September.

Speaking at the campaign launch on Wednesday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said tourism accounts for 14% of the country's GDP. The sector can expand further and generate substantial revenue for the country.

Ms Paetongtarn said the government is working to address the "low season" for Western tourists, usually from May to October, when foreign arrivals drop.

She said the government wants to ensure that every region hosts festivals and activities that attract tourists throughout the year.

"The government wants Thailand to be a year-round travel destination. Every province has a unique cultural heritage, and the government plans to showcase these to foreign visitors so they can travel here throughout the year," she said.

Ms Paetongtarn said the summer festivals will begin with the Songkran celebrations, which last year attracted 1.5 million visitors, a 40% increase from 2023.

She said that with new activities and promotional efforts, the government expects the next Songkran festival to draw even more visitors, boosting the GDP and economic activity nationwide.

The prime minister encouraged all provinces to prepare to showcase their uniqueness, saying the government is ready to support their programmes.

She also said tourism is not just about tourist attractions but also about the Thai people, who she described as the country's real soft power.

"Thai people are the country's greatest soft power. Foreign visitors return because of our kindness, hospitality, and willingness to help even when there may be a language barrier," she said.

She urged the public to embrace their role as hosts to boost overall tourism appeal.