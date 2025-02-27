Paetongtarn launches national crackdown on vapes

A one-month deadline has been set for a crackdown on illegally imported and sold vapes, particularly in areas surrounding educational institutions, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Wednesday.

The nationwide operation is being jointly conducted by the Royal Thai Police (RTP), the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Interior, and the Customs Department, the PM wrote in a social media post following a meeting with these agencies. In addition to these state authorities, the public is also encouraged to assist by reporting any illegal handling of e-cigarettes, she said.

"I urge everyone to cooperate in protecting our children and youth from the illegal vape trade. Please do not hesitate to report any sale of vapes to young people to the police," the PM said.

Authorities will work closely together to crack down on both the illegal import and sale of vapes while also searching for hidden storage sites, she added. Public education on the potential health risks of vaping will also be intensified.

Provincial police will be responsible for enforcement outside Bangkok, while the Metropolitan Police Bureau will lead the crackdown in the capital, said national police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch.

Last year, police conducted up to 2,000 raids on shops selling vapes near educational institutions, he said, adding that operations continue this year with an increasing number of tip-offs from the public.

The RTP also issued a warning last year to police officers and other government officials involved in the illegal vape trade, urging them to cease their activities or face even harsher penalties than civilian offenders, Pol Gen Kittharath added.

The PM has instructed the combined task force to report its progress to Prime Minister's Office Minister Jiraporn Sinthuprai within 15 days, he said. Pol Gen Kittharath noted that 15 days should be enough for the crackdown to show initial results.