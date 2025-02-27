‘Super meth’ pill warning issued

The government has warned about the emergence of methamphetamine pills covered in crystal meth, also known as "Frung Fring" pills, as over 100,000 have been seized near the border.

Thai authorities recently intercepted 106,000 of these pills in a neighbouring country before they were smuggled across the border into Thailand, deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak said on Wednesday.

This new type of methamphetamine pills is distinctive due to its glistening appearance and ability to glow in the dark, he said.

The mixture of methamphetamine and crystal meth enhances its potency, making it even more dangerous for users, Mr Anukul added.

He said the pills have a street price of around 9 baht each, but this can jump to 30 baht once they enter Thailand, making them an appealing prospect for traffickers.

In response to this threat, he said the government had instructed all relevant agencies to heighten their surveillance of border areas to prevent the smuggling of narcotics into the country.

Mr Anukul further noted that drug traffickers are continuously adapting their methods, making their operations increasingly complex and difficult to detect.

Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to its tough stance on drug-related crimes, he said.

Mr Anukul added that this approach will continue to ensure that traffickers and anyone involved in the illicit trade, including government officials, are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He also urged people to report any suspicious drug-related activities to the Office of Narcotics Control Board via its 1386 hotline.