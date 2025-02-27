City to limit pet numbers

A city regulation aimed at tackling stray animals goes into effect in about a year, which will impose a limit on how many pets an owner can keep, according to deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej.

The pet control regulation approved by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) last year was announced in the Royal Gazette on Jan 15 and will take effect within a year.

In the meantime, Ms Tavida said City Hall will hold events to educate owners about the documentation they need to prepare for registering their pets, including vaccination certificates and a microchip document.

The BMA will make the documents available by the middle of the year, according to the deputy governor.

"Events will be organised to inform owners about the importance of the regulation and the restrictions that come with it," she added.

Under the regulation, owners must have their pets microchipped before registration.

Only one pet will be permitted for a living space of between 20 square metres and 80 square metres in a condo or an apartment. For a detached house, up to three pets are allowed in a space of between 20 square wah and 50 square wah.

Ms Tavida said the regulation is designed to keep the pet population in check, which can help deal with the problems caused by strays.