Thailand jails 43 Montagnards from Vietnam

No immediate risk of deportation, say police, but rights groups are concerned

Dak Lak province in the Central Highlands of Vietnam was the site of attacks in 2023 in which nine public officials were killed. Vietnamese authorities blamed the incidents on a “terrorist” group agitating for more rights for hill tribe people. (Photo: DXLINH via Wikimedia Commons)

Forty-three members of a Vietnamese hill tribe minority group have been jailed in Bangkok for entering Thailand illegally, according to human rights activists.

Those sentenced on Wednesday include the wife of jailed activist Y Quynh Bdap, who is fighting extradition from Thailand to Vietnam where he faces a 10-year jail sentence for terrorism, which he has denied.

The 43 Montagnard people were among 68 asylum seekers rounded up in a police raid on Sunday on a funeral service in a community hall in Nonthaburi. The service had been organised by Y Quynh Bdap’s wife for her mother, who died recently in Vietnam.

Most of those detained were transferred into the custody of immigration authorities, according to the refugee aid organisation Boat People SOS.

Thai police later confirmed that more than 40 people had been detained for illegal entry but said they did not face the risk of immediate deportation.

“They were tried for illegal entry and fined 4,000 baht each. They did not have the money so they were jailed for eight days instead,” Pol Col Ronapat Tubtimtong, chief of police in Bang Yai district, told Radio Free Asia on Wednesday.

“They were not workers, they had refugee cards. After serving the terms, they will be held at the Suan Phlu detention centre. Normally, NGOs would seek bail for them. They will not face immediate deportation.”

Pol Col Ronapat added that some of the 68 initially detained were legally entitled to stay in Thailand and were released.

All of those detained are Montagnards, members of hill tribes from the Central Highlands of Vietnam. Most are Christians who have long been at odds with the communist government.

Bdap, a member of the Ede tribe, fled with his family to Thailand in 2018, complaining of religious persecution in Vietnam.

He was granted refugee status by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), but was arrested in Bangkok in June last year following an extradition request from Vietnam. He was initially sentenced to six months in jail for illegal entry pending a review of the extradition request from Hanoi.

Bdap is the founder of Montagnards Stand For Justice (MSFJ), which the Hanoi government has designated a terrorist organisation. It alleges that the group was involved in a June 2023 attack on two public agencies in Dak Lak province in which nine people were killed.

Bdap and the group have denied the accusation. If extradited to Vietnam, he faces a 10-year prison sentence for “terrorism”, handed down in absentia by the Dak Lak People’s Court in January 2024.

Rights activists say that if Bdap is sent back to Vietnam, there is a high risk that he will be tortured.

In September 2024, the Criminal Court in Bangkok ruled in favour of Bdap’s extradition. His lawyer, Nadthasiri Bergman, filed an appeal on Feb 14 but said she has not heard anything from the court since then.

“The extradition involves considering Thailand’s new law — the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, 2022,” she said, adding that there is no deadline for the court’s decision.

Montagnards sided with the US-backed South during Vietnam’s decades-long war, and some want more autonomy while others abroad advocate independence for the region.

Earlier this month Vietnamese authorities labelled US-based Boat People SOS as “terrorist” for allegedly funding MSFJ. They also accused the humanitarian group of seeking ways to prevent Thailand from deporting Y Quynh Bdap.

Virginia-based BPSOS — which rescued more than 25,000 Vietnamese boat people in the 1980s — works to help victims of human rights violations and Vietnamese asylum seekers in neighbouring countries, according to its website.