King accepts patients from Prachin Buri bus crash

Police officers inspect a tour bus after a crash early Wednesday morning on a downhill section of Highway 304 in Prachin Buri. (Photo: Department of Land Transport Facebook page)

His Majesty the King has accepted as patients under royal patronage 30 people injured in a tour bus crash in Prachin Buri on Wednesday, with the driver facing a charge of reckless driving.

The bus, one of three taking 129 people from Bueng Kan province to Rayong for a community study tour, overturned as the driver lost control on a downhill section of Highway 304, resulting in 19 deaths and 30 injuries.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in a post on X on Thursday, expressed her thankfulness that His Majesty had accepted all the injured people as patients under his patronage.

Further investigation revealed that the bus driver had a class 4 driving licence, which covers transport of dangerous goods. He had taken a turn to drive when the bus reached Nakhon Ratchasima province, about one hour before the accident took place, according to Pol Maj Gen Kiatsak Sathong-aoy, the Prachin Buri police commander. The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs, police said.

The last recorded speed of the bus was 58 kilometres per hour, which was considered unsafe for driving on a downhill road, said Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Department of Land Transport.

The driver was not familiar with the route, Mr Chirute said. He was charged with reckless driving causing deaths and injuries according to police.

In Bueng Kan on Thursday morning, victims’ relatives gathered together in grief as funerals began for the 19 victims at two temples.