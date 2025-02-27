Fate of Uyghur detainees in Thailand unclear

Activity in the dead of night suggests they may have been sent back to China

Listen to this article

A photo posted on social media by Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsaeng shows detention vans with black tape covering their windows leaving the immigration detention centre on Soi Suan Phlu in Bangkok early Thursday morning.

The fate of 48 Uyghur detainees who have been held in Thailand for 11 years remained uncertain on Thursday, following a mysterious early-morning motorcade and a subsequent flight that was reported to have landed in China.

Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsaeng was the first to reveal that something was up when he posted photos of detention vans, their windows covered, leaving the immigration detention centre in Soi Suan Phlu in Bangkok around 2am.

The vans entered the expressway, accompanied by a police escort that prevented people from following or tracking their destination.

At Don Mueang Airport, a China Southern Airlines plane took off at 4.48am, with its destination marked as “unspecified” on Flightradar24. It was shown to have landed at Kashgar Airport in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China six hours later.

At parliament, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said she had “not been made aware” if the Uyghurs had been deported, while adding that the country needs to “adhere to laws and human rights”.

Mr Kannavee urged the prime minister to explain the situation, stressing that the Uyghurs must not be sent back to face persecution.

National police chief Kittharath Punpetch declined to comment, saying it was a matter of national security. He added that details would be provided later.

The events come as international warnings indicated that the Thai government had reversed its commitment not to deport Uyghur detainees to China. International law prohibits returning people to countries where they may face torture, enforced disappearance or persecution.

Human Rights Watch said that Thailand, as a new member of the UN Human Rights Council, was obligated to protect refugees and must not send them to countries where they could be harmed.

Reports emerged in January that the Uyghur men believed the Thai government was preparing to deport them to China.

Fleeing repression

A decade ago, Thailand became part of a popular route for Uyghurs fleeing intensifying repression in China and seeking to reach Turkey, which has historically supported Uyghur asylum seekers. Most of the group detained in Bangkok were part of a larger group of around 350 who were arrested by immigration authorities near the border with Malaysia in March 2014.

In July 2015, around 170 women and children from the group were released to Turkey. About a week later, 109 — mostly men — were deported to China. Their whereabouts now are unknown. The rest were kept in immigration detention in Thailand. At least a dozen have escaped, and five have died in detention, including two children.

Five of the asylum seekers are serving prison sentences related to a 2020 escape attempt, while the remaining 43 are being held without charge in the Suan Phlu detention centre, amid sweltering, foul-smelling, cramped conditions. They are barred from communicating with their families, lawyers, or even other detainees.

Under Thai law, the Uyghurs’ detention is categorised as a national security matter. This places them under the purview of the National Security Council (NSC), rather than immigration authorities. It also bars them from accessing the country’s National Screening Mechanism, designed to allow refugees to live in the country and access public services.

Immigration police have said they have been trying to take care of the detainees as best as they could.

Pol Gen Kittharath last month defended the treatment of the Uyghurs, saying that if their treatment was poor, claims would have surfaced in media reports long ago.