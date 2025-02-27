Government's scam centre crackdown not enough, warns Rangsiman

Listen to this article

Victims of scam centres who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

An ongoing effort targeting scam compounds along Thailand's border with Myanmar has led to only a small proportion of workers there being pulled out, a top Thai opposition lawmaker said, calling for more comprehensive measures to stomp out a booming illegal industry.

Thailand - backed by China - is pushing to dismantle scam centres in Myanmar's Myawaddy area, part of a network of illicit and highly lucrative operations across Southeast Asia where hundreds of thousands have been trafficked by criminal gangs in recent years, according to the United Nations (UN).

People's Party deputy leader Rangsiman Rome, Thailand's leading voice in calls for action against border boiler rooms that have defrauded Thais of hundreds of millions of US dollars, in an interview told Reuters that 300,000 people were operating in Myawaddy scam compounds, less than 10,000 of which had been rescued.

"It means like the empire of the scam is still there...we're just shaking them," said Mr Rangsiman, the chair of parliament's committee on national security and border affairs.

Mr Rangsiman, who has travelled through some of the border areas himself, said about 40 scam compounds existed there. He did not cite evidence.

"If we just stop, they can continue their business," he said.

Rangsiman Rome, deputy leader of the opposition People’s Party, says about 300,000 people are working in scam compounds in Myawaddy, Myanmar. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

In parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the issue of scam centres is an urgent matter the government was addressing. Although scam centres around Myawaddy and other frontier towns have operated for years, they came under renewed focus after the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing in Thailand last month, which kicked off a social media firestorm in his home country.

Wang Xing was later found in the Myawaddy area, rescued and sent back to China.

'Stop the corruption'

As part of a coordinated response, Thailand cut off electricity, internet and fuel supplies to some border areas, including Myawaddy, where armed groups have also worked to pull people out of scam centres, including human trafficking victims. More than 7,000 foreigners - mostly from China - are waiting to cross from Myawaddy into Thailand, which is coordinating with multiple embassies to streamline their repatriations.

But Thai authorities are not doing enough to take down the kingpins running these scam operations or Thai officials complicit in allowing their expansion, said Mr Rangsiman, who represents the opposition People's Party. Those include Col Saw Chit Thu, a Myanmar warlord who controls areas around Myawaddy and has long been seen as central to the rise of scam centres on the Thai frontier.

"We know that he has a big connection with the Thai side," said Mr Rangsiman, pointing to suspected links between Saw Chit Thu, who leads the Karen National Army, and Thai officials.

Saw Chit Thu: Runs scam centre hub.

Saw Chit Thu and his militia could not be reached for comment.

In recent weeks, Thai police have transferred several officials from Tak province bordering Myawaddy, following the appointment of a fact-finding committee to investigate allegations of human trafficking.

Mr Rangsiman said officials across Thailand's government and security agencies were complicit in the dramatic expansion of the scam compounds.

"It's time to stop the corruption in Thailand," he said.

