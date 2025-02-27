Chachoengsao land sold to foreigners seized

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has ordered the confiscation of all plots of forest land in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao, totalling 1,500 rai, as the land was unlawfully sold to a Thai company using a local nominee on behalf of a group of Chinese investors.

About 450 rai of the land, which has been distributed to landless villagers for agricultural purposes, has already been turned into a durian plantation reportedly owned by the Chinese business group.

The rest of the land in question is being prepared for the same conversion, with all public utilities such as electricity and water installed and an office building built on the land.

The ministry has also instructed the Natural Resources and Environment Office in Chachoengsao to pursue legal action against the company buying the land while turning the confiscated land into a community forest, said Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for natural resources and environment.

All these plots of land seized are in two forest reserves called Khaeo Rabom and Si Yat, he said, adding certain parts have already been distributed to landless villagers, while the rest is being parcelled out.

Villagers who illegally sold the given land to this company will also face legal action and be permanently blacklisted from receiving any new land from the government, Mr Jatuporn said.

Since this type of land is not issued with any title deeds, it is unlawful to sell it, he said.

“Not only in these forest reserves but also anywhere else, those who sell such a given plot will end up losing their right to make use of the given land. They must face legal action and be blacklisted for good,” he said.

Phansak Thammarat, head of the natural resource section at the provincial natural resources and environment office, meanwhile, said most village headmen know that the villagers have sold the land to the Thai company.

“Many village headmen, or almost all of them, might not be aware that they are officials and have the authority under the Forest Act to arrest those who encroach on the national forest reserve,” he said.

“Or they did not do so because they were too afraid of someone who has more power than them.