Somsak says spending claim 'incorrect'

Listen to this article

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin played down public concerns after the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) claimed that the cost of providing healthcare to foreign workers reached 92 billion baht last year -- saying the figure was closer to about two billion baht.

While he acknowledged that healthcare spending figures spiked in 2021 and 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Somsak said the government spent 2.05 billion baht to provide healthcare for foreign workers in the country, including those who live along the border.

When asked to explain the discrepancy, he said the massive difference could be the result of erroneous data entry and reporting.

"The 92-billion-baht figure is simply impossible, given the country's spending on national health insurance cover for the entire country is only about 150 billion baht," he said.

The latest report released by the NESDC said there was a significant increase in demand for healthcare services from foreign patients, especially along the border, with a record 3.8 million healthcare visits throughout the 2024 fiscal year.

These surge in visits, it said, cost the government about 92 billion baht -- a dramatic rise from previous years' figures -- but only 3.3% of the total cost was reimbursed, placing a massive financial burden on local hospitals.

The NESDC said border hospitals reported the highest surge in foreign inpatient numbers, with foreigners accounting for one-third of admissions last year.

Foreign nationals from Myanmar accounted for the largest share of the cost, representing 81% of the total expenditure.

While foreign nationals' access to healthcare is primarily covered by various schemes, such as the Migrant Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS), the report noted that many foreigners who are not covered by any insurance still manage to access healthcare in Thailand, further increasing the burden on public health resources.

The report also suggested several measures to improve the situation, including better resource allocation based on actual needs, fostering government-to-government cooperation in improving healthcare provision along the border, and accelerating the verification of individuals' rights and statuses to ensure they are covered by the appropriate health insurance scheme.