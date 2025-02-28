'Master plan' hoped to trigger 3.5% economic growth

Listen to this article

The government will come up with a master plan to boost the economy and achieve its growth target of 3.5% this year, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said.

He made the remarks after a meeting with representatives of three key agencies handling the economy -- the Bank of Thailand, the Fiscal Policy Office, and the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC).

He said the NESDC reported GDP growth at below 2% in the first and second quarters of last year because there was no disbursement of investment budgets by the government as a result of delays in the enactment of the budget bill for the 2024 fiscal year.

But after the budget disbursement injected cash into the economy, GDP for the third and fourth quarters expanded by 3% and 3.2%, respectively, he said, providing a mean figure of 3.1% for the second half.

"If we can keep the momentum and make further improvements, I believe GDP growth is expected to be above 3% this year," Finance Minister Pichai said.

"Achieving 3 to 3.5% GDP growth this year is an aggressive target. The prime minister wants to see the economy reach this goal," he added.

He said that a master plan is needed to stimulate the economy and meet the target, in addition to budget allocations to boost consumption and state investment.

The minister also emphasised the need to make the most of the country's strengths, such as tourism, to boost overall revenue.

He added that more investment in tourism development is necessary, such as for projects to develop airports in provinces that are currently less-visited tourist destinations.