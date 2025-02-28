Anutin steps up border security measures

Listen to this article

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered intensified security measures for border crossings between Thailand and its neighbours to prevent illegal activities.

The directive follows the government's initiative under the "Seal Stop Safe" operation, which aims to tackle illegal border activities and strengthen safety along Thailand's borders.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul yesterday said that Mr Anutin had directed all provincial governors to tighten control over border crossing points to curb criminal activities such as drug and human trafficking and illegal call centre gangs.

The "Seal Stop Safe" operation was launched on Jan 30 following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's aggressive anti-drug policies.

It involves coordinated efforts among authorities in 51 border districts and relevant agencies to crack down on illegal activities along the borders.

Measures include enforcement of laws against all illicit activities, verification of foreign workers' status and preventing agencies that provide utilities like electricity and water from getting involved in illegal activities. Village security officers will also monitor border crossings for any illegal goods, drugs or activities.

Ms Traisuree also stressed that border provinces, particularly those bordering Myanmar and Laos, must work with certain agencies to reinforce border security. This includes tightening checks at permanent and temporary border crossings, as well as natural entry points, to prevent drug trafficking and other illegal activities. There will be increased efforts to monitor vehicles, equipment and materials related to narcotics and illegal substances.

Ms Paetongtarn, along with Mr Anutin, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong and police chief Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch, was scheduled to visit the Khlong Leuk border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province's Aranyaprathet district today to follow up on the progress of combatting call centre scams.

Ms Paetongtarn will also inspect the efforts to disrupt cross-border criminal activities by cutting off electricity and fuel supply to the Cambodian side of the border.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister's primary goal for the visit is to inspect the progress made in eradicating call centre gangs.