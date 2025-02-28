Actor arrested over gambling network

Listen to this article

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) recently arrested an actor for suspected involvement in an online gambling network.

According to CCIB chief Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, the actor, identified only as Amorn, 31, was arrested in Bangkok with two other individuals, Issara, 37, and Pairat, 38, for colluding to manage the WM Casino website.

CCIB police also seized 46 bank account books, at least 20 company rubber stamps, company registration documents, six ATM cards, 10 mobile phones, a car, and luxury bags, altogether worth about 10.5 million baht.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the arrest came after police expanded their investigation into WM Casino and its networks. The online gambling site generates at least 100 million baht a month or around 1.5 billion baht a year.

The investigation found Mr Amorn worked as a supporting actor for a television channel. He also registered the company that ran the website and opened bank accounts to receive the money generated by the illegal gambling activities, as well as withdraw the cash from the accounts.

Mr Amorn processed the financial transactions two to four times a week and deposited at least 3 million baht worth of cash each time. He has deposited at least 120 million baht over the past four months.

Mr Issara was hired to do a similar job as Mr Amorn and has been working for the outfit for at least four months.

The suspects were charged with violating the Money Laundering and the Gambling Acts, said Pol Lt Gen Trairong.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Trairong reported success in the CCIB's "Mekong Seal" operation to suppress the production base of fake lighters in Mukdahan.

Four suspects were arrested with 2,050 fake lighters of well-known brands, account books, and mobile phones. The network was reported to have been operating for more than four years, with at least 10 million baht in circulation.

The CCIB also took down some 18-metre satellite dishes in Nong Khai, which spread signals as far as 30 kilometres into Lao territory, said Pol Lt Gen Trairong.