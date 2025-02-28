Gen Pana visits peacekeepers

Members of the Thai Horizontal Military Engineering Company in South Sudan take a group photo during a recent visit by Royal Thai Army (RTA) commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk. ROYAL THAI ARMY

Royal Thai Army (RTA) commander-in-chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk recently visited the Thai Horizontal Military Engineering Company in South Sudan to oversee the unit's operations in supporting the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

The visit took place on Monday in the capital city of Juba, where the company is stationed. Gen Pana and his delegation were welcomed by the unit's commander Lt Col Weerapong Jantarasiripas.

During the visit, Gen Pana signed the guestbook and attended a briefing on the unit's mission at the company's headquarters.

The delegation then proceeded to the UN House in Juba, where they met with the UNMISS chief of organisational resilience management Aggrey Kedogo and UNMISS force commander Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian.

UNMISS officials in South Sudan praised the Thai unit's contributions, including engineering work and medical support, such as setting up a field hospital, adding that they are looking to recruit more forces from the Thai army to join the mission.

Gen Pana also handed out gifts to company members and expressed his appreciation for their dedication and hard work.

He noted that their participation in the peacekeeping mission represents a historic achievement for the RTA, which is proof that its capability is internationally recognised.

Gen Pana also praised the unit's ability to adapt to challenging environments and urged its soldiers to maintain high standards of readiness, safety and professionalism.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening relationships with local communities through various activities and projects.

The Thai Horizontal Military Engineering Company, which has been involved in UNMISS since December 2018, is currently in its fifth rotation.

The unit, consisting of 273 soldiers, is responsible for improving the main supply routes and camp infrastructure in Juba and Rumbek. It also integrates King Rama IX's sufficiency economy philosophy into developing local areas.