Govt launches mediation platform for consumers

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) has launched the "OCPB Mediate" mobile app and website, allowing consumers to file complaints and seek assistance from any location.

Prime Minister's Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai opened the "Consumer Complaint Mediation Fair" yesterday, hosted by the OCPB in Bangkok. During her speech, she said that consumer safety is at the heart of the economy, particularly in terms of online shopping.

"Such protection is not only a basic right but also a standard that everyone should get in order to create a just society and improve people's quality of life," she said.

The most common issues reported to the OCPB include the selling of products or services that do not meet customer expectations, highlighting the need to improve the efficiency of the handling of complaints, she said.

The OCPB organised the fair for the first time with the goal of speeding up and streamlining the conflict mediation process in mind, she said.

Ms Jiraporn said that group mediation techniques can more efficiently resolve consumer-vendor problems when compared with others.

"During the fair, we undertake group mediation under similar circumstances with the same operators," she said. "This will speed up resolutions threefold over the case-by-case [method]."

"This will also make things easier for customers and business owners," she added.

In addition, the OCPB has implemented the "OCPB Mediate" system, which allows consumers to file complaints and seek assistance through the OCPB website and the app, she said.

"Previously, there were approximately 250 cases that need mediation each month, producing backlogs and dissatisfaction among customers." she said.

"However, with the OCPB Mediate website [https://ocpbmediate.ocpb.go.th] and the mobile app, consumers can file complaints from anywhere and at any time.

"This will save time and money while also allowing us to promptly resolve the issue," she added.