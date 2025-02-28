China Unicom shows off '5G-Advanced Action Plan'

Top executives from China Unicom, a Chinese telecommunication and mobile service company, pose for a group photo during the official launch of its 5G-Advanced Action Plan on Monday in Harbin, China. China Unicom

China Unicom officially unveiled its 5G-Advanced Action Plan during the recent Asian Winter Games at its 10 Gbps Connectivity Press Conference in Harbin, China. The event brought together numerous representatives from industry, academia, and the media, according to the company.

As the official communications and cloud service partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, China Unicom considers this action plan a key milestone in its 5G evolution journey. It forms part of the company's broader efforts to enhance network experiences for users and drive the digital transformation of various industries.

According to the action plan, China Unicom will roll out 5G-Advanced services in central areas of 39 key cities and at strategic locations in over 300 additional cities by the end of 2025. It also plans to launch the 5G-Advanced Xinghuo Program and the 5G-Advanced Baichuan Program, aimed at advancing industry-specific and AI-driven applications.

To further strengthen industry collaboration, China Unicom will spearhead the establishment of a device ecosystem alliance focused on converged innovation. This initiative will bring together upstream and downstream partners to jointly develop the 5G-Advanced industry ecosystem. Currently, China Unicom operates more than 2 million shared 5G base stations, accounting for over 40% of the world's total 5G base stations, serving 290 million users.

Wang Limin, Deputy General Manager of China Unicom, said: "China Unicom is leveraging 5G-Advanced and F5G-Advanced technologies to deliver high-speed, intelligent, and secure 10 Gbps communications services for the Asian Winter Games. With the release of this action plan, we will collaborate with various partners to further develop the 5G-Advanced industry ecosystem and contribute to a more digital China."

Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Wireless Solutions, said that the mobile AI era has arrived, with the continued integration of 5G-Advanced and AI set to transform traditional mobile businesses and create vast opportunities for the industry. This convergence will shape new experiences, applications, and services. Huawei will continue to drive innovation, merging 5G-Advanced and AI while advancing both Networks for AI and AI for Networks.

Regarding Networks for AI, Huawei aims to optimise spectrum resources, enhance network performance and user experience, and reduce network costs per bit. As for AI for Networks, the company plans to implement digital sites and wireless AI agents to help carriers build Level 4 Autonomous Networks, ensuring higher quality and efficiency, Mr Cao said.

"Huawei and China Unicom will continue to collaborate and innovate to support the development of 5G-Advanced and AI," he added.

As the official partner of the 9th Asian Winter Games, China Unicom deployed a range of industry-leading technologies to provide high-speed, stable, and reliable networks for the event, backed by a 1,000-member network assurance team.

The company established 10 Gbps 5G-Advanced networks at key venues to guarantee seamless, high-speed connectivity for athletes, staff, and spectators. This infrastructure also enhanced the event's broadcast capabilities, enabling innovative services such as multi-channel HD live streaming.