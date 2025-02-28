Bangkok eyes curbing water monitor numbers

Listen to this article

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is considering measures to control the growing population of water monitors in Lumpini Park and the canal along Rama IV Road.

Prapas Lueangsirinapha, director of the BMA's Environment Department, on Thursday addressed concerns regarding the increasing number of water monitors in Bangkok's city centre, particularly in Lumpini Park and the canal along Rama IV Road.

He said that water monitors are protected under the Wild Animal Conservation and Protection Act BE 2562, which prohibits the hunting, trading, possession or harming of the species.

Despite concerns over the growing population, data from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand indicates that water monitors are not dangerous to humans unless they feel threatened.

Tourists observe a water monitor roaming around Lumpini Park, Bangkok. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

In addiion, they play a crucial role in the ecosystem by helping dispose of animal carcasses and controlling populations of several aquatic animals and rats.

The BMA is planning to increase public awareness among residents and tourists to better understand the behaviour of these reptiles and provide guidelines on how to coexist peacefully.

Additionally, it will discuss with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation what to do to curb the population of the species.

Ittipol Ingprasarn, director of Pathumwan district office, said measures to regularly clean areas around Lumpini Park and the canal along Rama IV Road are being implemented to protect the environment and prevent these areas from being food sources for disease-carrying animals.

Moreover, the district office is considering further measures to control the water monitor population in Pathumwan in collaboration with other authorities, he said.